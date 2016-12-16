Tick-borne Illness in Marion Causing Concern

Marion Public Health Nurse Kathleen Downey told the Marion Board of Health on December 13 that rising numbers of tick-borne illnesses, including those other than Lyme disease, are on the rise and have prompted her to seek state health information about the reported cases in Marion these past 11 months of 2016.

“Although the numbers are scary,” Downey said, “the illness level is not quite there as it is, say, with Babesiosis.”

There were eight cases of Babesiosis reported in town so far in 2016, but the number could be higher because oftentimes doctors treat patients for these tick-borne diseases without performing the blood work.

Babesiosis is a malaria-like disease caused by a tick-borne parasite Babesia that attacks the red blood cells. Babesiosis is generally asymptomatic in half of all children and about a quarter of all adults diagnosed with the infection. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, and anemia as red blood cells are destroyed by the parasite. Symptoms can start one to four weeks after a tick bite.

“With Babesiosis, the numbers [might be] more skewed towards the elderly … because symptom display in an elder is more significant than in a younger person,” said Downey.

The Town should act towards raising awareness of tick-borne illnesses, Downey told the board.

“We need to do something as a board of health on tick-borne illnesses,” she stated with concern. “I’m hoping that we will do it in the spring.”

So far in 2016, 59 Lyme disease cases have been reported in Marion, as have 15 cases of Anaplasmosis (which, like Babesiosis, can be fatal). These numbers, Downey suspects, are lower than they should be because of under-reporting.

“We do have a problem,” said Board of Health member John Howard. “Our job is to get the message out in somewhat bold letters that this is a disease that has been in Marion this year…. If we don’t notify, we are guilty…. We have to let them know.”

