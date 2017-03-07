Three to Vie for Selectman in Rochester

Election signs are starting to pop up along the countryside streets of Rochester as the deadline to return nominations papers passed on February 22 and the April 12 Annual Election draws near.

Three familiar faces have thrown their hats in for the race for Board of Selectman. Incumbent Richard Nunes, who has served six terms as selectman, is seeking a seventh term.

Greenwood “Woody” Hartley III, who ran against Naida Parker for her seat in 2015 and lost, is campaigning again for a seat on the board. Hartley served on the School Committee and as town moderator in the past.

Current Planning Board member Bendrix “Ben” Bailey is running his first race for Board of Selectmen, making this a three-way race for Rochester this year.

All other elected positions are unopposed, with one empty space that will appear on the ballot for Old Rochester Regional School Committee.

Current ORR member Cheryl Hebert did not pull papers this year.

“I just never heard from her,” said Town Clerk Naida Parker. “Usually they’ll tell me if they’re not going to run again, but I never heard anything.”

Parker herself, also chairman of the Board of Selectmen, is up for reelection as town clerk, running unopposed.

The remaining unchallenged positions are as follows:

Tax collector, incumbent Beatrice Renauld; Board of Health, incumbent David Souza; Cemetery Commission, David Shaw; Board of Assessors (3 years), incumbent Debra Lalli; Board of Assessors (1 year), Jana Cavanaugh; Park Commission, incumbent David Sylvia; Herring Inspector, incumbent William Watling, Jr.; Library Trustee (elect two), incumbent Phoebe Butler and incumbent Rhonda Reints; Planning Board, incumbent Arnold Johnson.

Polls on April 12 open at 8:00 am and close at 8:00 pm. The polling station is located at the Rochester Council on Aging at 67 Dexter Lane.

By Jean Perry