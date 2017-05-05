Tabor Dormitory Receives Waivers

During Marion Planning Board Chairman Robert Lane’s final regular meeting as a member, he concluded the pre-submission informal hearing for the proposed additional Tabor Academy dormitory with a unanimous vote to approve two waivers for the Spring Street project.

Lane’s concerns expressed at the previous meeting regarding the continuity with new board members were allayed by town counsel prior to the meeting.

Lane had questioned whether it was prudent with impending town elections to vote on new business with the board in transition. After consulting with town counsel, he assured the board and the public that it was not an issue.

Tabor Academy, represented at the meeting by Susan Nilson of CLE Engineering, is proposing a new dormitory to be built on Spring Street. It will house up to 24 students and four house parents.

The issue before the board on May 1 was the Form 4B requests of two waivers for the traffic study and for the environmental review of the site.

Board member Eileen Marum listed a number of questions she had regarding the project relating to traffic, parking, fire department access, and pedestrian safety. Marum’s concerns, Lane suggested, would be more appropriately addressed during the actual Site Plan approval process rather than the preliminary informal discussion.

Nilson agreed, stating, “I appreciate your concerns, and we have had preliminary discussions with the fire chief. My understanding of the purpose of the traffic study is for the impact of traffic on the street.” She continued, “The [traffic] waiver is appropriate since we are only adding students to Spring Street, and minimal cars since they cannot have cars on campus.”

As for the environmental waiver, again Marum had concerns regarding the impact of hurricanes on the site and stormwater runoff. Nilson replied, “We reviewed the FEMA maps, and the site is out of the one hundred-year flood zone; it’s in Zone X. Stormwater will be addressed in the Site Plan approval process.” She added that, as far as she knows, the site has not had any industrial use, so should not require a Phase 1 site assessment.

Board member Steve Kokkins asked if there is any reason to think they would uncover any hazardous waste issues, to which Nilson replied, “Not that we know of; however, of course, if something is uncovered, it doesn’t mean we won’t address it.”

The board concluded its discussion with a unanimous approval of Form 4B including the environmental and traffic waivers. Additionally, an escrow account will be set up with the starting amount of $3,000 to cover the hiring of G.A.F. Engineering to work with the Planning Board during the Site Plan Review process.

Marum will be the designated project coordinator and liaison between the board, the engineer, and the applicant.

In other business, Lane reported that the selectmen voted to approve the remote meeting process permanently for all departments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, town resident Ted North addressed the board to thank outgoing board members Lane and Michael Popitz for their service. He spoke eloquently as he enumerated their contributions to the town, saying, “With your great leadership and intellect, you set the bar high for the caliber of volunteers Marion needs to recruit.” He also thanked Terri Santos for diligently working with and supporting five different chairmen. This began a series of laudatory comments from the board members, to which both Lane and Popitz expressed gratitude.

Lane was congratulated on his congeniality and professionalism guiding the board through difficult discussions and especially through the long and arduous task of the development of the Town Master Plan. Lane thanked the board for all of their support for him as chairman, and he thanked Santos for her efficiency and hard work.

Popitz was thanked in particular for adding the human element to many of the board’s discussions. Popitz conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve on the board, saying, “It’s been a great experience, and a job I took to heart.”

The next meeting of the Marion Planning Board is scheduled for May 15 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Sarah French Storer