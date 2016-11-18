State Of The Art Septic Systems Planned

Protecting salt and fresh water sources from pollutants in heavily developed regions has long been a problem. But on November 9, Marion’s Conservation Commission heard about a new type of residential septic system called Singulair.

David Davignon of N. Douglas Schneider and Associates, representing Sue Reamer, 25 Holly Road and Robert Wilson, 43 Holly Road, presented the cases.

Presently, the neighbors are the only residents still utilizing “tight tanks” as part of their septic systems. Davignon said that he recently received certification for designing Singulair systems that his clients are interested in installing.

Davignon explained that the system employs a bottomless sand filtration process, pre-treatment, removal of nitrogen, and a raised leaching field.

The commissioners were intrigued and asked for printed materials that they could independently study.

While discussing the projects, two commissioners noted that the Reamer property was found to have sustained “aggressive mowing” into jurisdictional areas. Reamer said, “I did it, I take full responsibility.” Commissioner Norm Hills said, “We’ve also got a problem with the wetlands line.”

Davignon agreed that the wetland delineation needed to be confirmed and that an

on-site visit with wetland scientists from L.E.C. Consultants was warranted.

The Reamer and the Wilson notice of intent filings were continued until November 30.

Other business handled were the issuance of a certificate of compliance to Carl Bevilacaqua, 760 Mill Street, contingent upon the filing of as-built plans; a negative 3 ruling to Paul and Linda Vivino, 34 Register Road, for the construction of a farmer’s porch; and the conditioning of a notice of intent filing to the Sippican Lands Trust for the construction of an accessible trail located off Point Road to the Osprey Marsh property.

The commissioners discussed the fall monitoring report submitted by Goddard Consulting regarding the solar array property at 99 Perry’s Lane. The report indicated that plantings around the site are thriving. The next report will be issued in the spring.

They also discussed the 35-page report submitted by John Rockwell on the state of woodlands property earmarked for the Marion bike path. Rockwell requested that the commissioners complete an on-site review of the proposed 4-mile pathway before November 30. They discussed the possibility of using an all-terrain vehicle due to the heavily vegetated area while conceding that to walk the trail before the deadline was probably unrealistic.

Commissioner Hills brought the commission’s attention to a possible violation at 102 Quails Crossing Road. He said that while performing in-field work on an abutting property, he noted that landscaping beyond the scope permitted by the conservation commission may have taken place. He asked that a letter be sent to the property owners requesting a meeting to discuss the matter.

The next meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission is scheduled for November 30 at 7:00 pm in the town house conference room.

By Marilou Newell