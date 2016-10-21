Selectmen Finalize Town Administrator Contract

The Rochester Board of Selectmen is pleased after Town Administrator/Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Szyndlar’s six-month trial contract period and has decided not to wait until December to finalize a new three-year employment contract with Szyndlar.

During a brief October 17 meeting before commencing the Special Town Meeting, the selectmen signed the contract effective October 23 for three years with an annual salary of $120,000.

“We had to re-negotiate two months prior to the end of the six-month period,” said Selectman Brad Morse. “We did that, and we’re happy with the way things are going, so we moved forward.”

Also during the meeting, the selectmen approved the hiring of Kelly Smith as a part-time clerical assistant to assist at Town Hall.

Szyndlar had requested the addition of an assistant who could help in the Selectmen’s Office, as well as float throughout the Town Hall departments as a general office assistant.

Smith will officially begin her new position at Town Hall on Monday, October 24.

In other matters, selectmen swiftly signed the $240,000 borrowing note for the purchase of the new ambulance that was approved during the last Annual Town Meeting.

The next meeting of the Rochester Board of Selectmen is scheduled for October 24 at 6:30 pm at the Rochester Town Hall.

By Jean Perry