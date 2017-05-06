Selectmen Dole Out SEMASS Donation

Each year, Covanta’s SEMASS energy-from-waste facility grants the Town of Rochester a $10,000 donation for the Rochester Board of Selectmen to divide amongst various town departments and projects. On May 1, the board awarded $5,000 to the Rochester Country Fair, as it has done in the past.

In addition, the selectmen also granted $2,000 to go to the Wareham Veterans Council to assist in funding the August 17-24 visit of the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall slated to visit Wareham.

“This is the closest this wall is probably going to come to us, and it’s a step towards recognizing the veterans who served in Vietnam,” said Selectman Naida Parker. Parker expressed some emotion as she talked about the topic that is near to her heart. “We all lost friends over there. This is an appropriate [act] for us to do.”

In other matters, in the absence of Selectman Greenwood Hartley, the board tabled discussion on the proposed Town Meeting article for $5,000 to fund a financial assessment of ORR school spending, as well as discussion on ADA compliance at town buildings and facilities.

Town Administrator Suzanne Szyndlar did say, however, that she had contacted Council on Aging Director Sharon Lally regarding senior transportation, possibly including transportation of disabled residents as well.

Szyndlar said the town receives a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) credit of $25,000 annually towards senior transportation provided by the COA, and before taking any action to join a regional transit authority, Szyndlar wanted to confirm that the $25,000 credit would not be jeopardized. Further discussion will take place at the next meeting.

Szyndlar also said that she and the town administrative assistant would be meeting with one website development company that week to explore options the company has set up to demonstrate a website version the town could adopt.

“Of course,” said Szyndlar, “this is a first step. We’ll be looking at other companies, but we’re looking forward to looking at what this company pulls together for us.”

The selectmen will sign the Town Meeting Warrant at the next meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 pm at the Rochester Town Hall.

By Jean Perry