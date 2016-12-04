Selectman Wants Focus on Annex-Only Option

Rochester Board of Selectmen member Richard Nunes announced on November 22 that he thinks the town should focus on exploring building options for a town hall annex only, after Town Meeting voters in October overwhelmingly rejected an article for $20,000 to hire an owners project manager to analyze options for a brand new town hall or town annex building.

“I think it’s pretty clear that resources are limited and we really can’t afford to do a new town hall,” said Nunes, “and I really don’t want the [town hall annex] building committee to continue to have meetings exploring those kinds of options such as a new town hall when, really, the townspeople don’t want to go in that direction.”

Nunes said he prefers that the focus stay on building a new town hall annex because the original intent was to cease having to lease the space from the Women’s Club. A new town hall annex built beside the town hall and connected by a “breezeway” would be ideal, he said.

“…So that you don’t have to directly abut the old [town hall] building in order to bring it up to code because it would cost millions to bring town hall up to today’s code,” Nunes stated.

Town-owned property located on Dexter Lane between the police station and the senior center is still an option, said Nunes, “But I think we should just focus on the annex and the need to get out of leasing town space…”

Selectman Brad Morse added that the town departments located at the current town hall annex are outgrowing the space, which is the real driving issue behind the need to explore town hall annex solutions.

“No matter what, it’s going to cost money,” Morse said.

Town Administrator Suzanne Szyndlar suggested inviting the town hall study committee to attend a meeting with the selectmen.

“I would like to hear their opinion on what they want to do and what they want to recommend to us,” said Morse.

Nunes reiterated his position on the need to remain focused on an annex only.

“If it comes to a vote, that’s [how] I’m going to be voting,” said Nunes.

In other matters, in light of the approaching resignation of Chief Dispatcher Tracy Eldridge, the town administrator told selectmen that a meeting with Rochester dispatch center employees resulted in a temporary solution of sorts, which includes spreading out the chief dispatcher position’s duties among the other employees.

“They would all like to see one of them be a lead to take the responsibilities,” said Szyndlar, which would involve restructuring supervision of dispatch, modest wage increases, and the hiring of a part-time dispatcher to replace another’s promotion to full-time.

“I think it’s a great solution to a problem here,” Szyndlar said.

By Jean Perry