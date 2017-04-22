Regulations Adjusted for Dinghy and Kayak Racks

If you utilize any of the public dinghy or kayak racks, you will notice a few minor revisions to the town regulations this year.

Marion Harbormaster Isaac Perry emphasized to the Marion Board of Selectmen on April 18 that the regulation changes were minor, but any residents who use the racks should pay attention to the changes.

For one thing, there will now be a limit of one dinghy rack per household.

“There’s a waiting list for just about everything that we offer,” said Perry. “In an effort to be fair … we feel one rack per household is the way to go.”

According to the new regulation, with harbormaster’s approval, a rack may be used by a family member for up to 14 days, but the rack holder may not rent out the rack. The date of boat removal has been set at November 1, and any boats not removed by then will be subject to a $25 handling fee. In the case of a hurricane watch, the dinghy must be removed or that $25 handling fee will be charged.

Perry said there are over 50 kayak racks between the three locations of Islands Wharf, Old Landing, and Wings Cove.

With kayak regulations, said Perry, the same limitations of supply versus demand have led to a limit of two kayak racks per household. As with the dinghy racks, a rack can be used by a family member for up to 14 days, but the rack cannot be rented to a third party. The same $25 handling fee also applies.

According to Perry, there are 64 kayak racks available now at Island Wharf.

The Island Wharf boat berth regulations have also been adjusted, with the boat removal date being extended from October 15 to November 1. At Old Landing, boats shall be removed by December 1 unless the harbormaster grants permission for it to remain longer. That $25 handling fee also applies if the boat is not removed in time or if the boat remains during a hurricane watch.

As for the Island Wharf Commercial Float Rules and Regulations, said Perry, “These are an entirely new set of regulations.”

“We’ve always had an issue when it comes to access [for commercial vessels],” said Perry. “I’d like to give them spots. I’d like to open this up to everyone … [including] commercial.

It’s a limited amount of space that we have…”

There is only about 100 feet of linear dock, said Perry, so vessel sizes would be limited to about 20 feet, although no maximum length is stated in the regulations. The harbormaster, said Perry, will be the one to deem a boat’s appropriateness for the site.

A single vessel fee is $600, and an additional rafted vessel fee is $400. Non-resident business permits for Old Landing are an additional $100.

Vessels are allowed any time after May 1 and must be removed by November 1.

There are designated commercial gear loading and unloading locations, unless the harbormaster says otherwise.

With permission, permit holders may also raft a second vessel in their assigned spot.

“It’s not as cut and dry as some of our other waiting lists,” sad Perry. “It’s going to take some oversight on our part to make this work.”

The selectmen approved the regulations as presented.

In other matters, the board approved the establishment of a new open space committee recommended by members of the Master Plan open spaces subcommittee.

The committee will be referred to as the Marion Stewards of Community Open Space, a collaborative of the many public and private entities that manage and oversee open space and conservation land in the Town of Marion.

This committee will be comprised of one representative from the following town entities: the Open Space Acquisition Commission; Conservation Commission; Planning Board; Marine Resources Commission; Pathways Committee; Recreation Department; and the Tree & Parks Committee. The Sippican Lands Trust and the Trustees of Washburn Park are also invited to participate, but it has not yet been determined if the two groups will choose to do so.

The stewards will submit their requests for member appointments at a later date.

In other news, the board unanimously approved a sewer tie-in extension to Tabor Academy for two additional dormitories to be constructed. The school has no plans to expand its student body and will retire or re-purpose the two older dormitories being replaced.

The board also approved the permanent use of board and committee remote attendance via telephone and wireless phone technology.

Twenty-seven households in Marion that have not effectively responded to the Town’s efforts to communicate regarding the need to enter the property to replace old water meters with updated water meters may find their water service shut off in a matter of weeks should they fail to respond to one last attempt by the Town to make arrangements for the replacement. Town Administrator Paul Dawson said one house in Wareham receiving Marion water has already been shut off due to no payment.

“It’s a drastic measure and one that I’d hate to recommend, but at this point … this remains unresolved,” Dawson said.

Another 30 residences that have not responded to Town attempts to address illicit connections to the sewer system have prompted the Town to look into enforcement possibilities to force compliance. This matter, as well as a proposal for compliance enforcement, will come up again in future Board of Selectmen meetings.

The next meeting of the Marion Board of Selectmen is scheduled for May 2 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

Marion Board of Selectmen

By Jean Perry