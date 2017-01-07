Police Apprehend Suspect of Recent Thefts

Police appear to have discovered the suspect of a rash of car break-ins spanning the Southcoast from Dartmouth to Marion after a suspect was apprehended following a December 31 home invasion and vehicle theft from the same address.

The home invasion follows a slew of unlocked car break-ins on Converse Road in Marion, as well as several in Mattapoisett the day after Christmas in the areas of Point Connett, Tupola Lane, and Atkinson Way.

The suspect allegedly entered the home during the night while the residents were asleep, stole the keys to a Toyota Avalon parked outside and absconded with the vehicle, which was later spotted in New Bedford.

After surveillance of the suspect, the police apprehended the suspect at a home in New Bedford where police, with a search warrant, found a number of the reportedly stolen items inside the location.

Rochester also experienced a number of home thefts between December 21 and 28, although police have not disclosed whether these break-ins were related to the most recent Marion incidents.

A Rochester Police Department press release dated December 28 states: Rochester Police are investigating two housebreaks in the past seven days. The first break occurred on Wednesday, December 21 in the100 block of Mattapoisett Road. Entry was gained through an unlocked door. Electronics and jewelry were taken.

The second break occurred Wednesday, December 28 in the 300 block of North Avenue. Entry was gained by forcing a door open. Electronics were taken.

Police are asking residents to keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released and the incidents are under investigation.

By Jean Perry