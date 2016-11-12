Planning Board Reviews Potential Condos

The majority of the November 7 Marion Planning Board meeting was spent discussing a new development for the property next to the Baldwin Bros. office, which has been in proposed development for years.

Local lawyer Patricia McArdle and Bill Curley came before the Planning Board on Monday night to field comments and advisories on a proposed second phase development of the property. McArdle explained the changes to the plans.

“This was originally a mixed-use proposal brought up years ago and denied by the town,” she explained. “I think this is a good opportunity to create something really special next to the Baldwin Bros. property. It’s no longer mixed use; it’s solely residential.” She added, “There are four lots on 3.5 acres; three of the lots are zoned business, and one is zoned limited industrial. We’d like to convert all the lots to Residence E zoning, for multi-family living. The town allows up to 12 units per acre,” she continued, “which allows for 42 units overall. Mr. Curley is looking for only 28 units. The goal is to create a small condo association, possibly in row house-type format. What we want from you is your advice and comments. Do you feel that this is a good idea?”

Curley stood up after McArdle to explain his vision.

“I’ve been connected to Marion since I was a little kid,” Curley began. “I’ve been working on this property for four years. There are no other properties like this in Marion; there is one in Mattapoisett, which I feel is far too dense.”

Curley had a very specific vision in mind for the appearance of the condos.

“If you’ve ever been to Charleston, South Carolina – the townhouses would look quite similar. It would definitely add to the charm of the street,” Curley said.

“You mentioned older residents, but you haven’t marked this a 55+ development,” observed Eileen Marum.

“I didn’t want to pin it like that … I suppose families could move in,” Curley conceded. “The price point would be in the mid $500,000s.”

Several board members commented on the change from a mixed-use property to a solely residential property.

“I thought a mixed-use location might be better, considering our Master Plan is in favor of developing more mixed-use properties to serve the residents,” Will Saltonstall commented.

Jennifer Francis and Steve Kokkins agreed. Francis added, “I also wondered why you’ve moved away from a mixed-use development. We’ve heard a lot of demand for them from the community, and in our Master Plan we are trying to develop more mixed-use properties, as Will said.”

Curley and McArdle admitted that the change had come about after the town had voted down the initial mixed-use development plans.

“I think things may have changed now,” Robert Lane said, “and it’s worth bringing in new plans.”

Francis also inquired about the energy efficiency of the development.

“I know you’ve said the property will be efficient, but what about adding solar panels on the roof? That might even be able to make the development self sufficient,” said Francis.

Curley agreed that this was an idea to think about, and Francis brought up another point.

“There’s not a lot of green space, or open space in here. I’d like to see more recreation area for families or visitors,” said Francis.

Lane concurred. “I think the board would probably be supportive. I’m concerned about the density, which is honestly still too dense for me. I’m not necessarily comfortable with the density when also considering parking, visitor parking, and a need for more open space. Since the turns and entrances are also a bit tight, I would also advise on getting a traffic engineer at some point to do a traffic analysis. Overall though, we are in agreement that this is a good idea. Please don’t hesitate to come back if you ever have any other thoughts or want more of our ideas.”

The next meeting of the Marion Planning Board will be at 7:00 pm on November 21 at the Marion Town House.

