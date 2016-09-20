New Chairman and New Meeting Schedule

During the September 7 meeting of the Rochester Conservation Commission and at the end of a pretty tame agenda, Chairman Rosemary Smith asked the board members for nominations for a new chairman.

“I’ve been the chairman for seven years,” Smith said with a smile. As she looked to her left where Kevin Cassidy was seated, he shook his head no saying, “No, I was chairman for nine years.” As she looked to her right where John Teal was seated, he said “No,” and added, “I’m too old and weak.” Teal did agree to stay on in the role of vice-chairman.

She then asked Mike Conway, a fairly new member to the commission, if he would be interested in being chairman. After a short deliberation, he agreed and was nominated, which wrapped up that part of the new business. Conway suggested that maybe the commission should consider term limits in the future as a way to encourage commission members to take on positions within the group.

Also under new business, Smith asked the commission to consider changing the day on which the commission meets. Having tried Wednesdays, Smith said some commissioners had difficulty attending on that day and suggested they return to a Tuesday schedule. It was moved and passed that the Conservation Commission would meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month beginning September 20. The 7:00 pm meeting time was not changed.

Hearings on this evening included a Notice of Intent filing by Mike Spieldenner, 1 Happy Tails Lane, for the paving of 650 linear feet of existing driveway and the construction of a drainage swale for stormwater management and runoff.

Represented by Kevin Forgue of G.A.F. Engineering, the applicant proposed the swale due to the driveway’s proximity to a 100-foot buffer zone of a bordering vegetated wetland.

Also in attendance was an abutter’s representative David Davignon, N. Douglas Schneider & Associates, who said that a swale would be insufficient given the amount of non-impervious material the Spieldenners planned. The abutter is Marc Rousseau, 301 Walnut Plain Road, whose Request for Determination of Applicability for work on his property was also being heard.

Davignon then had comments he wished the commission to consider regarding the Spieldenner NOI: 1) paving will cause more runoff onto the Rousseau property; 2) consideration of an earthen berm versus a drainage swale; and 3) that NOI remain open for two years through two wet seasons to ensure the system works properly. Davignon said his client was not opposed to the plan, but wants to ensure it works well.

The hearing was continued at the request of the applicant’s representative.

Then Rousseau’s RDA for the relocation of a driveway, the installation of 98 feet of new paved driveway exiting onto Walnut Plain Road, and the erection of a 190-foot vinyl privacy fence within the 100-foot buffer zone of a bordering vegetated wetland was heard.

Conservation Agent Laurell Farinon said that the Highway Department had already approved the driveway location onto Walnut Plain Road.

The commission approved the project with a negative determination.

The meeting was the first real-time transmission of the commission’s hearings and was aired on channel 95 to Rochester residents via ORCTV.

The next meeting of the Rochester Conservation Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20 at 7:00 pm in the Rochester Town Hall meeting room.

By Marilou Newell