Mattapoisett Votes ‘No’ On School Choice

Mattapoisett elementary schools will not increase School Choice participation next year, now that the Mattapoisett School Committee on May 15 took Superintendent Doug White’s recommendation to refrain from offering any further slots for the upcoming school year.

“Currently, we have a few students who are participating in School Choice,” said White, “but over the last few years, we have continued not to open up new slots.”

White cited limited resources and class sizes as the main reasons for keeping a lid on School Choice at this time.

In other matters, the committee accepted a donation of $80 to go towards a “buddy bench” at Center School.

Principal Rose Bowman said a few years ago, Business Administrator Patrick Spencer shared with her a story of a student in the North Shore who suggested that her school install a buddy bench for students who need a playmate at recess time.

“So if you’re outside and you don’t have somebody to play with, you sit on this bench and that’s the message to the others to come,” said Bowman. “And the only requirement is that whoever comes to invite you to play, you don’t turn them away.”

Bowman shared this story with her first and second grade students a while back, and on that Thursday, she said, she found a card in her mailbox from a first-grader with a check for $80 inside. The card read, “Dear Mrs. Bowman, I really want Center School to have a buddy bench…” Bowman said the student shared the buddy bench story with her parent who offered to match whatever she was able to fundraise for the bench. Having raised $40, her parent matched that $40.

Bowman said she has some funds set aside donated from Lifetouch to cover the remaining cost.

“So in September, if you will accept this donation, we will have a buddy bench at Center School.”

The committee accepted the donation unanimously.

“This shows the difference that one person can make … and how it’s rippled out into many schools and to makes a difference,” said. “Her caring and empathy toward others just really moved me tremendously.”

Also during the meeting, administration said farewell and expressed gratitude to School Committee members Carter Hunt and Jim Higgins during their final meeting as committee members.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett School Committee is scheduled for June 12 at 6:30 pm in the Center School cafeteria.

Mattapoisett School Committee

By Jean Perry