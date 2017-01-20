Mattapoisett Road Solar Plan Approved

After months of site visits, engineering, meetings, compromises and calculations, the 5-acre solar array planned by Michael and Johnann Forand, 268 Mattapoisett Road, got steps closer to being constructed.

On January 17, Evan Watson of Prime Engineering representing Clean Energy Collective, Worcester, and Dan Wells of Goddard Consulting, Northborough, met with the Rochester Conservation Commission to unfurl their latest updated plans.

Watson reported that meetings with the Planning Board and the Town’s engineer, Ken Motta of Field Engineering, had been beneficial in flushing out any remaining concerns and considerations before the project moved forward.

Watson said that a suspect historical natural feature pointed out by the Historical Commission called “Devil’s Rock” had most likely been identified in the proposed construction site and that steps would be taken to work around the rock outcropping.

He also said that the service roadway would be elevated higher to provide fencing and screening for better shielding for the neighboring properties.

Stormwater management plans were extensively reviewed resulting in what Watson said was “a better design and plan for conservation…” He said that Motta had been helpful in reviewing sediment sump areas that will help to control soil movement during construction phases.

Conservation Agent Laurell Farinon, along with commissioner Daniel Gagne, asked that limits of work be established to ensure overreach would not occur. Extensive tree removal and grubbing are planned. A spillway is also planned to allow storm water to runoff and recharge into surrounding soils.

Farinon advised the commissioners that, “At this point, they are keeping all the work outside the twenty five-foot no disturb zone.” She said she felt the commissioners now had sufficient information to vote on the Notice of Intent filing.

The majority voted for a positive Order of Conditions, with Gagne casting a no vote.

In other matters, a sub-division planned years ago that had been previously permitted was back before the commission with new filings now that earlier ones had expired. The sub-division is planned near the historic Hartley Saw Mill.

Owner Gary Mills, represented by Don Racken of Racken Engineering, was requesting approval of a NOI filing for the completion of the entrance roadway into the sub-division and four certificates of compliance for work that never commenced.

A 2008 Order of Conditions for the project had expired. Racken pointed out that Mills now plans only a two-lot project and a much smaller entrance roadway promoting the new filings.

Farinon said that given the condition of the erosion control features, the commission should continue the public hearings associated with the requests to give the applicant time to repair those before the next meeting.

Chairman Michael Conway commented that, “You should have everything right…” before new filings could be considered.

Racken pushed back a little, saying, “I don’t see any erosion after eight years,” indicating that even though the system may not be acceptable it did, in fact, function as planned.

In the end, Racken requested the continuation with Farinon insisting that the erosion control system be repaired by February 3.

In other business, Marc Ferreira, for property located on Vaughan Hill Road, received acceptance of wetlands delineation; Mike Spieldenner, 1 Happy Tails Lane, received permission to pave 650 linear feet of existing roadway; and Kenneth Josephson, 65 Gifford Lane, received a negative determination for his Request for Determination of Applicability filing for a small kitchen addition.

The next meeting of the Rochester Conservation Commission is scheduled for February 7 at 7:00 pm in the town hall meeting room.

By Marilou Newell