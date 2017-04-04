Loranger Condo Still Facing Opposition

The plan for a condominium at 426 Front Street has been reduced from a six-unit, 11-bedroom complex to a five-unit, 11-bedroom one, although the footprint of the building will remain the same.

Developer Christian Loranger is seeking Marion Zoning Board of Appeals approval for the razing of an existing three-story historic home and the reconstruction and expansion of a new condominium complex that Loranger and his attorney John Mathieu maintain is a grandfathered use of the property.

Neighbors and abutters oppose the expansion of the building, saying the 35-foot high (plus three feet more for an elevator shaft), 3,972 square-foot building is outside the character of the existing neighborhood and would dwarf the surrounding houses, lowering property values.

On March 23, Loranger decided to drop the number of units to five. And now, Attorney Mathieu argues that, having been a multi-family since 1958 with three affidavits from subsequent owners who also used the property as a multi-family, the multi-family use is grandfathered and allowable under the bylaw.

“The building,” said Mathieu, “we’re trying to bring this property as much into compliance as possible.” The new structure would be pushed back from its current location, eliminating setback issues.

Mathieu reviewed plans to reduce the driveway, while constructing a rear parking lot from gravel and planting arborvitae along the property lines to provide some screening for abutters. Several other matters were addressed, and Mathieu pointed out that the project now complies with the bylaws and is allowable.

As for being detrimental to the neighborhood as some neighbors claim, Mathieu said, “Look around the neighborhood.” All parcels near the property, he said, contain businesses. It is close to the biggest intersection in town, he said, with gas stations, convenience stores, a realtor, a massage studio, and “the biggest boatyard in town.”

“The neighborhood here is mixed at best,” said Mathieu. “We’re asking for one additional unit in a multi-family structure.”

The current structure has four units, 11 bedrooms.

Mathieu says the new high-end condominiums would bring new tax revenue up to an additional $40,000 a year.

The determination that the board really needs to make, said Mathieu, is whether granting this special permit would be more detrimental to the town or the neighborhood? “And I argue that Mr. Loranger has a track record here. You can see the quality of work that he’s done [at 16 Cottage Street].”

Mathieu continued, “We feel this project met all the requirements … and this project is fitting,” taking transient rentals to ownership, increasing the value of the neighborhood and the tax base.

The project would still require approval for an additional unit for sewer service, Building Inspector Scott Shippey added.

ZBA member Michelle Smith commented that Mathieu’s presentation was “very thorough.”

A number of abutters present read from prepared statements and letters from neighbors who could not be present that night. They all believe the proposed building is too large for the neighborhood and their property values would decrease as a result.

Loranger said that, during the planning stages of the project, he reached out to Peter Douglas at 326 Front Street, an abutter who has been vocal in his opposition to the project, but Loranger said Douglas was unwilling to meet with him, as were other neighbors Loranger approached.

“I love this town,” said Loranger, “and I’ve worked very, very hard to be able to live in this town and raise my family in this town … and I want the best for this town.”

The hearing was continued until the next scheduled meeting on April 13 at 7:30 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry