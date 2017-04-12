Hartley Wins Selectman Seat, Question Fails

Greenwood “Woody” Hartley III is Rochester’s winner in the race for Board of Selectmen in this April 12, 2017 Annual Town Election.

Hartley received well over half the votes for Board of Selectmen with 584. Incumbent Richard Nunes received 326, and Bendrix Bailey got 239 votes.

Hartley was present for the closing of the polls along with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Hartley first made a quick call on his cell phone to his mom, Shirley Hartley, 87, before commenting.

“We won,” Hartley told her. “Good, good, good,” was her reply.

Hartley, who lost out to Naida Parker for selectman during the 2015 town election, ran a rigorous campaign this year headed by campaign manager Mika Cambra.

“I ‘m very thankful to the voters, may campaign team, and my family,” said Hartley. “And I’m very excited to start this new adventure.”

The ballot question for a $1 million debt exclusion to repair and resurface High Street and a portion of Hartley Road failed, with 588 votes no, and 323 votes yes.

For the write-in campaign for old Rochester Regional School Committee, Joe Pires won the only seat up for grabs with 206 write-in votes. Rachel Barrett-Habicht received 78 write-ins, Robert Joyce got 72, and Matt Russo had 64 write-in votes.

The following are the results of the remaining non-contested races: Beatrice Renauld, tax collector, 931 votes; Naida Parker, town clerk, 897 votes; William Souza, Board of Health, 920 votes. David Shaw, Cemetery Commission, 921; Debra Lalli, Board of Assessors, 895; Jana Cavanaugh, Board of Assessors, 904; David Sylvia, Park Commission, 902; William Watling, Jr., herring inspector, 942; for Library Trustee, Phoebe Butler with 885 votes, and Rhonda Reints with 816; Arnold Johnson, Planning Board, 873; Rochester School Committee, Meagan Bennett with 678, and Anne Fernandes with 747; Frederick Underhill, Water Commission, 909.

There were a few write-ins for Mickey Mouse, Donald Trump received one vote for town clerk, and Pee-Wee Herman got one vote for Planning Board.

Voter turnout was 1,159, or about a 27 percent of registered Rochester voters.

By Jean Perry