Grassi Bog Plan Revised, Order of Conditions Amended

The Grassi Bog project will move forward with a couple of revisions to the plan, which the Marion Conservation Commission accepted and approved with an amended Order of Conditions on September 28.

Marion Open Space Acquisition Commission Chairman John Rockwell presented the changes to the plan that is designed to update water control structures at the site that were damaged by a significant rainstorm. These changes consist of an increase in size of the aluminum exit culvert and the addition of a gravel blanket in the spillway.

The culvert will be 16 inches wider than the proposed culvert, which Rockwell said would upgrade stormwater flow capacity significantly.

The commission had the choice to either amend the Order of Conditions or to attach a written letter to the plan, and ultimately chose to amend the Order of Conditions.

Consistent construction updates to the commission from the engineer is still an existing requirement.

Conservation Commission member Norm Hills noted that this is the second amendment to the project plan.

The commission also acknowledged that the plan would expire in April of 2017 after a one-year extension was granted this April 2016. Hills commented that MOSAC would likely have to return for another extension if work does not begin soon.

“I hope this gets done,” said Chairman Jeffrey Doubrava. “This is like the never-ending story.”

The public hearing for Shea Doonan’s aquaculture farm he hopes to establish off Meadow Island has been continued until October 26 at the applicant’s request. Doonan is waiting for the Board of Selectmen to comment at its October 18 meeting.

The next meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission is scheduled for October 12 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry