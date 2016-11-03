Grassi Bog at Another Standstill

Just when the town thought it was going to move past its ongoing Grassi Bog restoration project situation, “the saga continues,” as Marion Town Administrator Paul Dawson put it.

The Grassi Bog property, under the control of the Marion Open Space Acquisition Commission, had just finally received its final approval for a third amendment to its plan – about three years after the spillway system failed during a rainstorm – but now the project has hit another snag: bids for the project came in far above available funding.

The lowest bid, according to Dawson, was for $63,500, while the highest bid was for $161,500. The problem, Dawson told the Board of Selectmen on November 1, is that the project has only $47,823 to spend.

“Which will require us to reject all bids because there is insufficient funding,” said Dawson.

Apparently, Dawson stated, the cost estimate produced by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), a federal agency, did not factor in the mandated prevailing wages for municipal contracts.

It will take about another month or so to secure further funding to repair the water retention system at Grassi Bog, although Dawson said he has been assured the funding would be forthcoming.

“But, unfortunately, we will miss the construction season,” Dawson said.

In other matters, Dawson said a title search on the VFW property has been completed, and now a hazardous materials assessment will soon be underway before proceeding further in the process of officially acquiring the VFW building, which was approved during the Special Town Meeting on October 24.

“Once that is all complete, Town Counsel is developing a deed to the property,” said Dawson. “We would then be ready to close on the property and take ownership.”

In other news, Christopher Berg and Donna Hemphill, representing the Town Party Committee, presented a check to the Marion Firefighters Association for $3,967.20 from the profits generated by this year’s Marion Town Party.

Berg told the selectmen that a check for the same amount was issued to the Marion Recreation Department.

“We are fortunate that we were able to do this, and we look forward to doing it for many years to come,” said Berg.

Also during the meeting, the selectmen approved the placement of a little library outside the Marion Music Hall. Charles Bradley, who built the small cabinet-like structure himself, requested having it placed at the Music Hall because of the accessibility to the public.

“It’s pretty neat,” said Selectman Steve Gonsalves.

In other business, the selectmen voted to grant Planning Board member Jennifer Francis’ request that the Board of Selectmen transfer its allotted 20 hours of annual consultation time with SRPEDD to the Planning Board to use as consultation time towards the Master Plan.

The town gets 40 hours of SRPEDD consultation per year as part of its membership, with the hours being split evenly between the Planning Board and the Board of Selectmen.

“I think it’s a reasonable request,” said Gonsalves.

“We don’t have any plans for it,” said Selectman Stephen Cushing, “it’s just going to go to waste.

The next meeting of the Marion Board of Selectmen is scheduled for November 15 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry