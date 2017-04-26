Front Street Condo Project Denied by One Vote

Developer Christian Loranger needed a ‘supermajority’ vote of four members of the four Marion Zoning Board of Appeals members present on April 25 for his proposed project for a five-unit 11-bedroom condominium complex at 426 Front Street, but a 3-1 vote resulted in a denial of the Special Permit.

The ZBA met that night for the exclusive purpose of deliberating the project, having closed the public hearing two weeks prior. No further input from the applicant or the public was allowed.

A ZBA majority had determined that the proposed structure, which would expand the footprint of the existing house by 67 percent, would not be a detriment to the neighborhood and would, in fact, have benefitted the town at large with increased tax revenue and additional housing. But ZBA member Kate Mahoney was confident in her opinion that the expansion of the size of the building would not fit in with the current character of the neighborhood.

Chairman Marc LeBlanc argued that the building, although it was significantly larger, was allowable within the bylaws since it would not be creating any further nonconformity.

”I can’t see it as being detrimental,” said ZBA member Michelle Smith.

“I differ with you,” Mahoney replied. “I lean toward the fact that it is at least significantly more detrimental to the neighborhood. Its volume is just too big for that neighborhood.”

ZBA member Bob Alves said, “I don’t think it’s going to be detrimental by the looks of things. Once everything is said and done, I don’t think it’s going to look atrocious. I just think that it will fit.”

Betsy Dunn recused herself from the matter because she was absent from the meeting when the public hearing was first opened.

The board deliberated for 42 minutes before Smith made the motion to grant the Special Permit, seconded by Alves.

Loranger, who has developed another condominium complex at 16 Cottage Street, was present for the vote. He declined to comment.

Loranger has 20 days to appeal the board’s decision with the court.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Marion Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled for April 27 at 7:30 pm at the Marion Town House.

Marion Zoning Board of Appeals

By Jean Perry