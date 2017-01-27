Energy Efficiency Program Coming

Eversource is preparing to engage the Town of Mattapoisett by shining a light on energy conservation through efficiency evaluations, and the light they intend to use will come from LED bulbs.

On January 24, the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen heard from members of the Clean Energy Community team from Eversource who are poised to embark on an outreach program that will assist residents, businesses, and the municipality in identifying ways to cut electric energy consumption.

Diane McCarthy-Bercury, Eversource workforce development and educational programs coordinator, gave a presentation outlining the strategic plans and goals of the program. Flanked by three other team members, she laid out the details.

The first phase, McCarthy-Bercury explained, will be a lead-by-example effort where a well-known person in the community will participate in an energy audit of their private residence and then report the results to the community.

A customized outreach campaign will be designed to push the program further into the community by enlisting support and assistance from local clubs and organizations, followed by community events and the publishing of results.

Selectman Tyler Macallister explained that the program is funded by a surcharge on monthly bills.

“You are already paying for this program. You might as well use it,” said Macallister.

Eversource, at the request of interested parties, will conduct energy audits in homes, schools, and businesses, identifying waste and areas that may be improved by the installation of energy efficient devices or structural improvements such as new windows and insulation.

“Customers are eligible to receive seventy-five percent off costs up to two thousand dollars,” McCarthy-Bercury stated. Businesses are eligible for even greater incentives, she explained. Customers receiving fuel assistance, MassHealth, or other financial support may qualify for no-cost help, and zero percent financing may also be available. But the first step is the audit.

McCarthy-Bercury said they were looking for the selectmen’s support and that a kick-off event – an LED bulb giveaway – could take place in March.

The goal, she said, was to achieve an overall 25 percent energy savings per consumer and, overtime, a more than 50 percent participation rate.

Town Administrator Michael Gagne said, “This is a very important program and even more important to businesses,” due to the high utility costs they incur.

Mattapoisett and Dartmouth are the only communities that have been selected at the present time to participate in the multi-tiered program.

In closing out her comments, McCarthy-Bercury said, “Pick up the phone and call Mass Save or visit the website.”

The website is www.masssave.com. The telephone number is 844-887-1400.

Also coming before the board was Nick Wright, 16 Hereford Hill Road, with a proposal for an aquaculture grant.

Reading from the proposal, Wright said, “I’m proposing to construct … an aquaculture project in Shaw’s Cove.” The planned shellfish farm will be located in Nasketucket Bay near the Fairhaven line. He said that the project would not negatively affect the area’s water circulation, eelgrass, sediment, water quality, or other existing shellfish beds.

Gagne said the next step would be for Wright to apply for a benthic survey to ensure that the selected location is acceptable to the Division of Marine Fisheries, after which he may return for the board’s approval. Wright’s hearing was continued until February 14.

Earlier in the evening, the selectmen met with members of the Mattapoisett School Committee and voted on the appointment of Dennis Perry as the Mattapoisett representative to the ORR School Committee to serve until May 2017. Perry is a former Finance Committee member with experience in large project management.

The selectmen also met with members of the Mattapoisett Women’s Club and the Mattapoisett Lions Club regarding an Earth Day event. The two groups are planning a day of cleanup around the town in a collaboration that will include the Boy Scouts, Mattapoisett Land Trust and others. Gagne said he would coordinate with the Highway Department for the collection of trash bags the teams will collect. The date is April 22 between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm with a rain date of April 23. An after party at Shipyard Park is also planned.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen is scheduled for February 14 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell