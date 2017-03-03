Energy Committee Pursues LED Street Lights

The Marion Energy Management Committee on Monday, February 27, held a meeting attended by Town Administrator Paul Dawson. Dawson provided an update on a number of ongoing issues related to Future Generation Wind billing and reimbursement issues.

Dawson contacted representatives at Eversource to determine when the Town may receive its reimbursement from payments made through the end of 2016.

Under the current Power Purchase Agreement, Marion pays full price for its power, and Eversource reimburses the town any savings generated by the four wind turbines located in Plymouth.

Dawson stated that Eversource assured him, “The check was in the mail.”

The savings to the town annually is expected to be roughly $80,000.

Members of the committee noted that three of the four turbines were offline for a period of time. Committee member Bill Saltonstall stated that Eversource had turned the turbines off in order to replace a temporary transformer, which had been installed when the turbines were built, with the permanent transformer.

“All four turbines are in working order and should be running again within a couple of weeks,” Saltonstall assured the committee.

Dawson also reported that a number of the town’s Crown Victoria cars had been successfully sold, with a few remaining in inventory.

Committee member Jen Francis asked Dawson to assess if there is a further need by any town departments for additional electric vehicles.

The committee is also interested in placing signs throughout town indicating flood levels during major historic hurricanes, such as 1938, 1954 and Hurricane Bob.

Saltonstall noted that “this project would dovetail nicely with an assessment of the town’s sewage pumping station locations” so that the town may take any appropriate protective measures against possible inundation due to storm events. It was noted that the Town of Mattapoisett worked with an Eagle Scout on a similar project.

The committee is interested in retrofitting the town street lights with LED lights.

Committee member Rob Fisher reported that there is a grant program through MA Department of Energy Resources that could fund the project. This grant program would require the town to perform or commit to perform a town-wide street light audit prior to submitting an application.

The town must also own the street lights intended to be retrofitted and will only replace cobra-head style lights.

Francis suggested the committee determine the cost of the audit as well as the overall cost of purchasing the lights. The grant would reimburse the town 30% of the cost of materials and installation.

The committee has invited Jamie Jacquart, assistant director for Campus Sustainability and Residential Initiatives at UMASS Dartmouth, to present a talk on sustainability and its impact on power consumption. The talk will be on Thursday, April 13 at the Music Hall at 7:00 pm. The public is invited.

The next Marion Energy Management Committee meeting is scheduled for March 27 at 7:00 pm in the Music Hall.

By Sarah French Storer