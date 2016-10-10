Easy Night for New Planning Board Members

The Mattapoisett Planning Board had an extremely light agenda on October 3 as Chairman Tom Tucker welcomed its two newest members, Gail Carlson and Janice Robbins, to their chairs at the conference table. As Tucker introduced them, he added with a wry smile, “I hope you don’t regret this.”

Before them was a Form-A Approval not Required application from Michael Esposito and Cynthia Redel for 18 and 20 Ned’s Point Road. The applicants own one home originally built by William York Peters in 1917. Peters was a well-known Boston architect who graduated from Harvard and studied in France. The two parcels were later owned by a local notable, Richard Young, whose company, Titleist, is world famous. Young was also regarded as one of the biggest philanthropist Southeastern Massachusetts has ever known. The famous properties feature a single pier.

The board members were asked by Doug Schneider of N. Douglas Schneider & Associates to approve a final set of drawings that will allow a narrow strip of land between 18 and 20 Ned’s Point Road to be created and which will contain the pier used by both homes but will not create a buildable lot.

Tucker explained that sectioning would allow the applicants at a future point in time to have the newly-created piece joined with one of the other parcels. The applicants require local planning board approval in order to petition land court for final acceptance of the sectioning. The board unanimously approved the request.

Also in attendance was Highway Surveyor Barry Denham who said that as of September 26, numerous items remained incomplete or problematic at the beleaguered Brandt Point Village subdivision. Tucker said that the owner/developers would be attending a future meeting before new homes are erected, saying, “I’d like to stand firm that things have to get done.”

Denham once again voiced his concerns regarding the condition of the main roadway into the development saying that it is rutted, indicating sub-surface failure in many locations. He said he would like another engineering firm to look at testing certified by the developers’ engineers, Tibbets Engineering, and suggested Field Engineering for that oversight function.

Denham also updated the board on stormwater management system work at River Road, part of the Appaloosa Lane subdivision, noting that work was moving along and asking that G.A.F. Engineering provide as-built plans for the board’s review once the work is complete.

“I recommend when they are done, you have G.A.F. do an as-built so we’ll know it was installed properly,” said Denham. The board agreed.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Planning Board is scheduled for October 17 at 7:00 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell