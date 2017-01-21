ConCom Approves Thackeray Aquaculture

An aquaculture farm proposed for an area east of Stewart’s Island in Sippican Harbor could likely be the next oyster farm in Marion, even as a number of other proposed sites are facing opposition from townspeople and town officials.

Doug Thackeray’s proposed aquaculture farm has been well received by the harbormaster and has already been before the selectmen for preliminary approval to move forward in the application process for the license.

The project, just south of Silvershell beach, has also been approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been cleared of eel grass during site analyses by the Division of Marine Fisheries, and now Thackeray was hoping the Marion Conservation Commission would grant him their final approval on January 11.

“I don’t see any special requirements,” said Conservation Commission member Norm Hills.

Chairman Cynthia Callow said, “He’s done all his work. It’s up to us to okay it.”

“He picked a good spot,” Callow added.

Thackeray will appear before the Board of Selectmen again in the near future for final approval for the aquaculture license.

The next meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission is scheduled for January 25 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry