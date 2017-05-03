Community Center at Pinnacle of Progress

Progress on the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center has come a long way, Marion Town Administrator Paul Dawson told the Board of Selectmen on May 2.

“There has been a tremendous amount of work that has been done,” said Dawson. He gave ‘kudos’ to Facilities Manager Shaun Cormier, as well as to Recreation Director (and Selectman) Jody Dickerson for his contribution, “and lots of different volunteers,” Dawson continued, “including the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department community service team.”

The work done so far, Dawson listed, is painting of the kitchen area, installation of carpet throughout, and installation of ADA-compliant bathrooms and a new heating and air-conditioning system.

According to Dickerson, Cormier estimated that the Town managed to save $17,000 in painting labor costs alone by utilizing the county sheriff’s department community service workers.

“It’s just an incredible amount of effort,” said Selectman Steve Gonsalves.

Selectman Stephen Cushing added, “It’s amazing how many people volunteered. They say it takes a village…. It’s been a whole lot of effort put into this facility and it’s really beginning to show.”

Also during the meeting, the board approved a motion to move forward with a Route 6 corridor study, fully funded by SRPEDD (Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District).

Planning Board and Master Plan transportation subcommittee member Jennifer Francis told the selectmen in a letter that SRPEDD, with some existing funding, would sponsor a study of Route 6 from the Mattapoisett line to the Wareham line.

Dickerson said that Mattapoisett Town Administrator Michael Gagne mentioned during last week’s Tri-Town Boards of Selectmen meeting that Mattapoisett would be undergoing a similar Route 6 study and suggested the two towns coordinate their efforts. Marion selectmen agreed and will have the Marion Planning Board contact the Mattapoisett Planning Board to begin the conversation.

In other matters, the board granted Brew Fish an amendment to their entertainment license to allow for up to a two-piece acoustic performance outside on the patio. Hours are limited to Thursday 5:00 – 9:30 pm, Friday 5:00 – 11:00 pm, Saturday 12:00 – 11:00 pm, and Sunday 12:00 – 9:30 pm. The board encouraged further sound mitigation so that neighbors will not be disturbed by the music.

The selectmen have arranged their summer meeting schedule as follows: July 11, August 1, and August 15 at 7:00 pm at the Marion police station.

This was Selectman Stephen Cushing’s last regular meeting as a selectman before the Marion Town Election. Dickerson thanked Cushing for his years of service, and Cushing thanked members of the town hall administration as well as his fellow selectmen and town department heads for their work and support.

“It’s been an honor…” Cushing said. The board celebrated with a cake once the meeting was over.

The next meeting of the Marion Board of Selectmen is scheduled for May 16 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry