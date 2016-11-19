Committee Approves New Special Ed Staff at Sippican

A changing population at Sippican School prompted central school administration to recommend to the Marion School Committee on November 9 that they approve the hiring of a board certified behavior analyst (BCBA) to the Sippican School staff.

The BCBA position requires a master’s degree, certification in the field that is current, and experience working in a full-inclusion setting. Director of Student Services Michael Nelson said the district has been relying heavily on an outside autism consultant for most of the behavioral issues as they arise, and the need for a staff member who can service the school’s own student body is sorely needed.

“Our needs have changed and we need to go in a different direction,” said Nelson. “Something has to give from a staffing standpoint…. We need to come up with a new intervention and a new direction….”

Principal Lyn Rivet addressed the committee, which was receptive to the proposal.

“We have a changing demographic that includes children across all grades,” said Rivet.

New students with “challenging behaviors,” as well as existing students and an increasing number of students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), have precipitated the need for a full-time qualified BCBA.

“I think our school has changed,” said Chairman Christine Marcolini. “When I think what the population sort of looked like five years ago, it’s very different than what it is now.”

Other schools, said Marcolini, are following this same BCBA path, with growing numbers of students with more challenging and complex behavior issues.

“I think this is a ‘must-do’ instead of a ‘nice-to-do,’” said School Committee member Kate Houdelette.

In other matters, Rivet briefly discussed the 2015 PARCC results that reflect enough growth to sustain the school as a Level 1 school for another year in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“This year, we have a great deal to celebrate,” said Rivet.

“A lot to be proud of for sure,” said Marcolini. “It was really nice to see that all the work your staff put into … really pay off.”

The next meeting of the Marion School Committee is scheduled for December 21 at 6:30 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry