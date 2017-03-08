Child Abandoned in Mattapoisett

Mattapoisett Police Department Press Release

On Friday, March 3, at approximately 8:45 pm, a resident of Mattapoisett Neck Road called the police station to report that an 11-year-old boy had just knocked on his door asking for a ride to New Bedford. Due to the frigid temperature, the resident brought the young male into his home to await the arrival of the police.

Upon arrival at the residence, Sgt. Robert Boivin and Officer Kristen Tavares found the 11-year-old inside the home visibly shaking and crying. The weather at this time was 26 degrees and extremely windy. The boy was wearing a leather type jacket, jeans and work boots. He was not wearing gloves or a hat. The officers asked the young boy to tell them what happened that night, and he went on to say that he was in the car with his mother, Marina Johnson, and his younger brother, age 8. He told the officers that his mother was very mad at him because she said he always “acts up.” He stated that his mother told him to get out of the car, which he did, then she told him to shut the door, which he did. That is when he said that his mother sped off.

They young boy reported that he tried to catch up to the car but it was going too fast. He said he walked to the nearest house and knocked on the door and asked for a ride to New Bedford. When asked where he lives, he told the officers that his house burned down a few weeks ago and he doesn’t have a home. He reported that he, his mother and brother have been staying at a shelter. He was transported to the police station where the Department of Children and Families was notified.

The New Bedford Police were notified and requested to check the shelter for Marina Johnson. Officer Scott Leblanc and Officer Tavares responded to New Bedford to assist in locating Ms. Johnson.

New Bedford Police found the Lexus that Ms. Johnson was operating in Mattapoisett at the shelter. The Lexus was previously reported stolen from outside the Dollar Store.

The New Bedford officers initially spoke with Ms. Johnson. She went into the shelter and then ran out a side door with her 8-year-old son. Mattapoisett officers assisted New Bedford in the apprehension of Ms. Johnson who was located knee-deep in water and mud in the marsh with her 8-year-old son.

Ms. Johnson was arrested and transported initially to the New Bedford Police Department.

Mattapoisett Police took custody of Ms. Johnson and transported her to the Mattapoisett Police Department where she was booked and charged with Reckless Endangerment of a child under 18, a misdemeanor, and Abandonment of a child without support, a felony. She was held on $10,000 bail until her arraignment.

Ms. Johnson was arraigned in Fourth District Court Wareham on Monday, March 6, 2017. She pleaded not guilty and was held on $25,000 bail and was transported to Framingham State Prison.

The 8- and 11-year-old boys were placed in foster care by DCF.