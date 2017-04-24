Chairman Rebuts Indian Cove Accusations

Marion Conservation Commission Chairman Cynthia Callow spoke out on a letter to the editor featured in the April 6 edition of The Wanderer, submitted by an applicant for a Notice of Intent to construct a driveway through wetlands on his Indian Cove property.

Callow said Michael Popitz, a member of the Planning Board, insinuated in his letter that the commission unfairly denies projects in the wetlands to some, but allows certain such projects for others in town.

“I thought long and hard about this,” said Callow on April 12. “I thought long and hard on whether to say anything and start a volleyball match, but I think it’s been started.…”

Callow wanted to set the record straight that some comments Popitz made “were uncalled for,” including that the commission focused more on what Popitz deemed “ less important issues” of the plan, which made the project seem “foolish,” Popitz alleged.

“If that appeared foolish, I don’t know what the applicant was talking about,” said Callow. The commission has never, she said, treated any applicant “in a foolish way.”

Furthermore, she said, contrary to Popitz’s comment that the board is “self-appointed,” Callow pointed out that the Board of Selectmen appoints the commission, and no one on it is self-appointed.

“This commission works very hard,” said Callow. “It is unfair for anyone to say, I think, some of the things that were said…. Never once has anyone been favored over anybody else.”

Callow addressed comments Popitz made about a certain member of the commission that, as Callow put it, is “working on too many committees in town.” Mentioning commission member Norm Hills, she said that Hills treats everybody equally and does everything “by the book, and by the letter.”

“I’m personally offended by that,” said Callow. “And not once has any citizen been treated [by the commission] without respect.” She continued, “[Popitz] has the right to opine; he does not have the right to insinuate.”

Also during the meeting, the commission granted approval for 11 Hiller Street for a 4- by 9-foot seasonal aluminum staircase and concrete pad.

The Marion Department of Public Works received approval for milling and overlay and full-depth reconstruction of a roadway along a portion of Creek Road and a new drainpipe within Spring Street.

Blankenship Trust LLC received a Negative 2 determination for a Request for Determination application to upgrade a septic system at 470 Point Road.

In other matters, the commission received a letter from the Plymouth County Mosquito Control about a project slated near 75 Holly Road at Piney Point. A ditch maintenance project is planned to control mosquito breeding by alleviating water flow issues at the location. Some trees and shrubs may be removed to allow access for an excavator.

The next meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission is scheduled for April 26 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

Marion Conservation Commission

By Jean Perry