Certificate of Compliance for 1998 Filing Continued

It’s been 18 years since William Milka, 241 New Bedford Road, came before the Rochester Conservation Commission with filings for the construction of two cranberry bogs: one that was built and one that never came to fruition. And now nearly two decades later, Milka needs to put closure on the open Order of Conditions so that he can move forward with a new plan – the construction of a solar array.

Conservation Agent Laurell Farinon explained that originally, Milka’s filing was an “after-the-fact” filing as construction on a two-acre bog had taken place before he met with the Conservation Commission.

There was also disagreement, she said, regarding the exact location of the wetland lines. Those matters were successfully cleared up and Milka received an Order of Conditions that included a plan for a second three-acre bog.

“The second bog was never done,” Farinon said, “and the two-acre bog he’s let go.” She said that the first bog was not being maintained and that Milka would have another filing coming before the commission at their next meeting.

Farinon said Milka’s new filing would be for the construction of a solar array on the two-acre bog parcel.

Commission member Daniel Gagne questioned engineered drawings presented at the hearing and wondered if they should have as-built plans and not just a letter from the engineer, Bill Madden, confirming compliance with the Order of Conditions and an earlier set of plans.

Farinon suggested that the Certificate of Compliance hearing be continued until the next meeting since the commission members would be making a site visit in advance of Milka’s Request for Determination of Applicability hearing that they will have before them at their next meeting. The hearing was continued until October 18.

The commission also approved a three-year extension for work nearly complete at Louis and Rebecca Davenport’s property located at 106 Clapp Road. The Davenports’ original filing was also an older one from 2012, but as the applicants explained, “Things cost a lot more than we thought.” With more than 90 percent of their plans completed, the commission approved an extension to give the Davenports sufficient time to complete landscaping plans.

The next meeting of the Rochester Conservation Commission is planned for October 18 at 7:00 pm in the town hall meeting room.

By Marilou Newell