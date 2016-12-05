Brandt Island Sub-Division Phase 2

During the November 28 meeting of the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission, Al Loomis of McKenzie Engineering Group, representing Armand Cortellesso of Brandt Island Realty Trust, sought orders of conditions for two notice of intent filings for lots in Phase 2 of the Brandt Village sub-division.

The housing project has been the subject of many hearings, meetings, and discussions since it was first approved nearly a decade ago. On this night, concerns that had been aired at Planning Board meetings bled over into the conservation hearing, but only briefly.

Loomis explained that the two homes planned for construction in Phase 2 were being built by Cortellesso on speculation. With that being the case, he said that some landscaping details might change slightly when buyers take possession. If that should happen, those owners would request an amended order of conditions, he said.

The commission members were satisfied with the plans as submitted, but not before hearing from one resident whose voice has sounded time and again at Planning Board meetings with concerns over the large sub-division and issues documented by the town’s engineer, Field Engineering.

Paul Osenkowski, 8 Oaklawn Avenue, was recognized by Chairman Bob Rogers during the public hearing. Osenkowski inquired how the private septic system could handle Phase 2 when it had apparently failed testing with only the homes of Phase 1 utilizing it. Rogers told Osenkowski to take it up with the Board of Health.

Osenkowski made a gesture that implied no one was taking responsibility for the issues he was attempting to point out, saying, “It goes on and on, Bob, all the time.”

Rogers responded, “I know … we take care of the business in front of us.” He said, “If everyone does their job, we end up with a good result.” He said that if other boards and town departments wanted to meet with members of the commission that would be fine, but the commission would review only the matters before it.

Loomis offered, “The Planning Board has a $1.4 million bond in place … they maintain control … there are safeguards in place.”

Osenkowski pressed on, asking about problems with the stormwater system that had been discussed at Planning Board meetings and saying runoff would impact other properties and wetlands.

Loomis discussed how the problems brought to light by Field Engineering with respect to the size and position of grates for the system are being addressed and that new custom-made covers would be in place shortly.

Rogers did acknowledge that problems with the main road that serves the Phase 1 residents were of a longstanding nature, saying it “was not one person’s fault…”

Osenkowski said, “Barry [Denham] has been asking for a topcoat for five years.”

Rogers concluded, “The town deserves better and the residents deserve better.”

The commissioners voted to condition the notice of intent filings for two Phase 2 lots as presented.

A request for determination of applicability from Fred Schernecker, 1 Goodspeed Island, received an order of conditions. Represented by Douglas Schneider of N. Douglas Schneider & Associates, the Scherneckers are planning to remove a structural gazebo and replace it with a deck and patio area that is located in land subject to coastal storm flowage and is within the 100-foot buffer zone.

William and Lenore Everett, 99 Mattapoisett Neck Road, received an order of conditions for their RDA filing for the removal of up to 10 trees on their property. Everett described the poor condition of the trees and possible damage to electrical cables in the area planned for clearing.

A continued hearing with Daniel and Lisa Craig, 4 Seabreeze Lane, had to be continued again when their representative, Brandon Fanuef of Ecosystem Solutions, Inc., was unavoidably delayed. The hearing will resume on December 12.

Also requesting and receiving a continuation was a notice of intent filed by Samuel Waterston, 13 Shipyard Lane, for an addition to an existing groin that will access a proposed gangway and float. The hearing is continued until December 12.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission is scheduled for December 12 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room. This will be the only meeting of the commission in December.

