Boating Fee Payment Schedule Changing

Mattapoisett Selectman Jordan Collyer expressed his frustration on the glacial progress of changes to the Marine Rule and Regulations, specifically rules governing the issuance of mooring numbers, permits and payment schedules.

During the January 10 Board of Selectmen meeting, Collyer pointed out that it had been 18 months since the selectmen had asked the members of the Marine Advisory Board to edit the existing rules and regulations and draft a new document for review. That document to date has not been completed.

One area of concern is the process currently used for the issuance of mooring numbers and their associated stickers. Collyer said, “We have created unnecessary work – just give them a sticker that matches the mooring number!”

Town Clerk Kathy Heuberger was present and explained that it would take several internal changes before a more streamlined assignment process could be implemented.

Regarding the issuance of annual mooring invoices, Collyer again voiced concern and irritation. He said the grace period between when the bills were sent out and when the mooring holder needed to pay was too long. “It should be 30 days,” he said.

Presently, the clerk’s office sends out mooring renewal bills on February 1. The current regulations allow the mooring holder until the end of June to make payment or 120 days.

After discussion on how to go about adjusting the payment cycle to ensure that the harbormaster has sufficient time to reassign unwanted or unpaid moorings, Selectmen Paul Silva and Tyler Macallister voted to amend section 10.2 of the Marine Rules and Regulation to read:

“April 1 bills will be sent with final notice of revocation. Any bill not paid by May 1 under this provision will result in the forfeiture of space.”

The selectmen plan to review the billing cycle in greater detail over the coming months with an eye towards having the bills sent out in November.

Staying on the theme of all things harbor-side, the selectmen discussed the size of the Marine Advisory Board. They concurred that a nine-member committee was too large. They agreed that they would amend the rules governing the MAB at their next scheduled meeting to reflect a board of seven members with three alternates. They also voted to appoint Horace Field as an alternate to the MAB and to advance Edward VanKeuren from alternate to full member to fill a recently vacated seat.

Before moving to onshore business, the selectmen agreed to send a message to the MAB that the long-awaited updated rules and regulations must be submitted by April 1 for a July 1 implementation.

The appointment of Christine Tavares as a permanent full-time police officer was announced. Town Administrator Michael Gagne said she had already completed academy training and was fully certified. “She’ll hit the road right off the bat,” Gagne said.

Gagne also told the selectmen that at the next meeting, representatives from Clean Energy Collective will make a presentation on services they intend to offer the town and its residents to help reduce energy costs.

The Town of Marion has provided Mattapoisett with information on affordable housing opportunities at the Sippican Woods sub-division. Gagne said that three of the 10 homes that will be part of lottery program might go to people outside Marion. Gagne said full details will be made available at the town hall and on the website www.mattapoisett.net. The application deadline is February 14 at 2:00 pm.

Gagne reminded the community that the Mattapoisett police station has a receptacle in the lobby for the safe disposal of prescription medications. He urged the public not to flush vitamins or medication into septic systems or public sewer systems. Gagne explained that these toxins are reaching ground water levels or being pushed into seawater. “They are having an impact on marine life,” he said.

Gagne also reported that a newly-released government statement indicates that drought conditions are unchanged. He said that people don’t generally think about drought in the winter, but that it is ongoing in spite of recent rain and snowfall.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen is scheduled for January 24 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell