Bird Island Restoration Changes Approved

The Marion Conservation Commission on September 8 approved some modifications in the Bird Island restoration project plan during a special meeting held specifically for this one agenda item.

Carolyn Mostello of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife and Adam Burnett from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District described some of the grading changes in the plan, mostly in relation to the historic lighthouse located on the island.

Mostello explained that a “small bump of material” consisting of coarse sand and gravel, which is only 6 inches higher than the base of the lighthouse, would drain stormwater rapidly, circumventing any stormwater flow towards the lighthouse base.

“I don’t think there’s any cause for concern over any changes,” Mostello said. “That ‘bump’ really is just going to occur to the southeast and it’s only six inches.”

Burnett reiterated that the grade of the land, relative to the lighthouse, slopes outward. From the lighthouse, over the course of 50 feet, the grading increase to the southeast would be gradual, saying, “To someone’s eye … it’s going to be essentially flat.”

“There won’t be any issues regarding drainage,” Burnett said. He added that the finest materials used for fill at the site would be a medium-sized sand with course gravel. “No fine material around the base of the lighthouse.”

Mostello said that the project to restore the nesting habitat of the common tern and roseate tern is on-track for completion by April 7; however, if there is a need to delay the completion of the project, workers would have until early May before terns begin the nesting season.

The commission approved the changes to the project’s original Order of Conditions.

The next meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry