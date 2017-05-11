Bike Path In The Limelight

Mattapoisett voters were handed numerous pages of reports, spreadsheets and supporting documents as they arrived at ORRHS to take up the Annual Town Meeting Warrant on May 8.

There were enough financials to keep those with fiduciary predispositions busy until next fall. But in the end, it wasn’t so much about the $25 million operating budget as it was about the bike path when things got underway.

It only took four hours for the voters to approve all 34 articles with virtually no objections.

Warrant articles 30 and 31 dealt with matters related to what Representative William Straus described as “the biggest outdoor park in town” – the bike path.

Article 30 sought voters’ approval to proceed with final examination of all easements and ownership rights to parcels needed for the bike path to continue on its way from Mattapoisett Neck Road to Depot Street, known as Phase 1B.

Town Administrator Michael Gagne said, “Mass DOT requires title exams to clarify sole ownership … it’s an exhaustive review.” He explained to the 166 voters in attendance that when the railroad was built decades ago, the Boston and Maine Railroad Company either purchased land outright or engaged in easement contracts with landowners.

Before state and federal monies can be spent to actually construct this portion of the pathway (funding already earmarked for Mattapoisett), property titles have to be fully vetted, Gagne said.

A couple of voters voiced concern that the town might find itself in costly legal battles, as Paul Anzaldi of 3 Seabreeze Lane questioned whether or not the town would incur additional expenses during this process. Cheryl Anzaldi asked how much the town had already spent on the bike path project.

Straus explained that during the first phase of the bike path that connected Mattapoisett to Fairhaven, agreements had been secured for Phase 1B and that the two primary property owners now in final negotiations with the town – the YMCA and the Reservation Golf Club – were not an issue. He assured voters, saying, “We’ve gone through this process already … there are rights of easement for public access … there is no large risk out there.”

Gagne concurred, adding that in the unlucky event something does arise that would cost taxpayers’ dollars he would be required to return to the voters during the fall Special Town Meeting with that request.

Regarding money already spent on Phase 1B, bike path advocate Bonne DeSousa estimated somewhere around $500,000, which was largely secured from grants and private funding.

Gagne said that Phase 1B is scheduled for bidding as early as spring 2018. Article 30 passed by a sweeping 162 to 5.

Article 31 was a state-maintained formality that required voters to dedicate Phase 1B as a “shared use path” for recreational non-motorized purposes only. Again, this easily passed 163 to 2.

Earlier in the evening, Finance Committee Chairman Pat Donoghue thanked municipal department heads and committee members for their diligent preparations, saying, “I feel good about this budget.”

Donoghue once again pointed to financial concerns that she and Finance Committee members held regarding the handling of the ORR high school and junior high budgets, saying that it only passed with the help of School Choice funding. She also voiced alarm over rising OPEB obligations.

Of the town’s plan to bring in professionals to assist in financial planning of the school’s budget process, Donoghue said, “Rochester rejected it, maybe because of budget problems, but Marion and Mattapoisett feel strongly…. We think it’s important to have a professional look at the budget.”

Voters agreed with ORR OPEB funding when they passed Article 5 that included setting aside $35,000 from certified free cash towards Mattapoisett’s portion of the liability. Gagne said, “ORR can’t do it … but we can set it up right now.” He said that OPEB funding is an area of the town’s fiscal health and wellbeing that financial institutions review when setting bond ratings.

Article 17 grants a bylaw modification that will allow the town to deny permits – nearly all permits – to any person or business that are in arrears on “any taxes fees, assessments, betterments, or other municipal charges.” Previous wording had included “for not less than a twelve-month period.” That limitation was deleted. Gagne said, “They can still get a dog license. That’s the only one that will still be allowed.”

Article 19 asked voters to allow the town to enter into two new PILOT programs (payments in lieu of taxes) for solar farm expansions on Tinkham Road and Crystal Spring Road with BWC Pine Island Brook LLC.

Another highlight of the evening was the passage of Article 33 that allows for the spending of $45,000 from certified free cash for design analysis of construction costs for a new fire station and town hall, as well as structural needs of school buildings.

And rounding out those articles that elicited the most interest on the part of the voters was Article 34.

Jack Dean sponsored the article that asked voters to support a “We The People Act” that will call on Congress to place limits on political contributions. In 2010, the Supreme Court ruled that corporations and unions had the same right as people granting them protection under the First Amendment. Dean’s article would send a message to Congress that Americans deserve a fully democratic government and not an “oligarchy.”

William Cantor supported passage of the article saying, “This allows you to make a statement to get big business out of politics … you have a choice, to do something or nothing.” It passed 138 to 12.

Mattapoisett Annual Town Meeting

By Marilou Newell