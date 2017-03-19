Beach Nourishment Planned for Goodspeed Island

On the eve of what many broadcasters were calling “snowmageddon,” the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission met for their March 13 hearings to consider applications for beach nourishment along Goodspeed Island’s coastal barrier.

Representing two clients, Dave Davignon of N. Douglas Schneider & Associates presented the plans to fix erosion problems on two abutting properties.

Fred Schernecker and Caroline Kearns, new owners of 1 Goodspeed Island, and Andrew and Jennifer McIntire, of the adjacent property, submitted Notice of Intent filings.

Schernecker’s filing as described by Davignon included elaborate shoreline repairs.

“There is an eroded bank … they want to rebuild this with filled envelopes, burlap and coconut fiber bags filled with sand,” Davignon explained. “There has been substantial erosion over the years … there is fifteen feet worth of erosion,” he said. The total area requiring beach repair will be 275 square feet, he stated.

Davignon said that sands used in the nourishment process will be of the same size and quality as existing beach sand, and that American beach grasses would be planted to help stabilize the area.

Also on Schernecker’s property, Davignon detailed extensive landscaping plans that included relocating more than 30 trees from one side of the property to another and adding as many as 500 native species plantings. Stones on the property will be repurposed as terraces and stepping stone pathways, he said, and the plan also includes a three-hole putting green covering 1,000 square feet.

On the McIntire property, Davignon said beach nourishment is also needed, but not to the same scale as the neighboring property. In this application, the area in question is 110 square feet, he said.

Chairman Bob Rogers asked Davignon to check into an existing Order of Conditions for the McIntire parcel, saying it might be better to close that out rather than having it left open while a new Order of Conditions is drafted. Davignon said he would discuss the matter with his clients.

Rogers said he could move to have both applications conditioned, but given the complexity of the jurisdictional area and the need to ensure that conditions are accurately and thoroughly stated, he asked Davignon to request continuances until March 27 to allow time for Conservation Agent Elizabeth Leidhold to draft the documents.

Both hearings were continued until the next meeting.

Also coming before the commission was Jason Braz for property located in the Brandt Point Village sub-division off Brandt Island Road. The Request for Determination of Applicability application for Nantucket Drive didn’t involve much in the way of jurisdictional areas, Rogers said.

Braz explained that he is a developer who buys single lots within this sub-division, constructing and selling one home at a time, but residents of the community came to voice their concerns.

Denis Demos said that developers have come into the development and “torn up” the place.

“No one is checking up on what they are tearing up in Phase 1 and they are tearing up Phase 2,” Demos said. “It’s a mess in there.”

Rogers said, “There is very little buffer zone on this lot. We have a few special conditions, but otherwise he can build his house.”

Rogers did say that if Demos believed things were being done that shouldn’t, he could call the office.

Gail Carlson, another resident of the development, said she had called several times to complain during Phase 1 but to no avail. Rogers said, “All I can say is call again.”

Braz received a Negative 3 determination, meaning no Notice of Intent filing is required.

The final hearing of the evening was for a 15.5-acre parcel on Long Plain Road owned by Paul and Lori Valiquette. Their RDA application was for certification of the wetlands delineation witnessed by Leidhold. They received a Negative 2 determination.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission is scheduled for March 27 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell