Bay Club Final Build-Out Planning

It’s been nearly two decades in the making, but with a healthy real estate market for high-end residences regaining momentum, the prime movers – that is, sellers and developers at The Bay Club properties – are looking at final plans.

The massive subdivision has seen its fair share of fits and starts since it first broke ground. As the changing landscape of residential construction has soared and plummeted, original permitting at the subdivision has had to be reviewed and refreshed.

On May 1, David McIntire accompanied by Walter Mirrione, an attorney from Northland Residential Corporation, was back before the Mattapoisett Planning Board to discuss one piece of the landmark jigsaw puzzle – bonds.

As McIntire is preparing to sell off a neighborhood of house lots known as Shagbark Circle to Northland Residential Corporation, there has been some document housekeeping to clean up.

In previous meetings, it was issues related to infrastructure build-out and lot conveyances. On this night, it was the price of the surety bond.

McIntire along with his partners had secured cost estimates for infrastructure in the Shagbark neighborhood, currently land that has been prepared by clearing trees and plowing up dirt, but little else. Mirrione noted that cost estimates ranged between $850,000 and $950,000, helping to set the price for a bond agreement between the developer and the town.

However, the town’s consultant Ken Motta of Field Engineering produced an estimate closer to $1.5 million, surprising the McIntire team.

Mirrione and McIntire asked for time to re-evaluate the cost estimates and to return to the Planning Board with a figure they hoped would be agreeable to all parties concerned. Mirrione said, “We need to work the number down.”

Also coming before the board in matters related to The Bay Club and its many neighborhoods was David Andrews, Bay Club Real Estate Trust and Community Association director.

Andrews presented the Planning Board with a map color coded to help indicate the status of all parcels and lots within the subdivision, including the status of roadways. He said that while the roadways inside The Bay Club et al. are private, they were and will be constructed to the town’s specifications.

Speaking on behalf of the homeowners’ associations, Andrews said that roadway topcoats had not been applied due to potential sewer excavations by the town, saying, “There’s no point in putting a final topcoat if it’s going to be ripped up.”

On this matter of roadways conditions, Andrews said Field Engineering would complete a study, as private roads would soon be conveyed to the homeowners’ association.

Planning Board Administrator Mary Crain said members of the board were invited to visit the site, and all agreed that would be beneficial. Plans to visit were discussed and will take place prior to the May 15 meeting.

Also on May 15 agenda, Crain said she had invited Northland, McIntire, Ted Goudy of Aerie Homes, the developer of the Fieldstone neighborhood, and Andrews to discuss final build-out expectations and plans with the Planning Board.

The conversation was continued until that time.

Also coming before the board was Bob Field of Field Engineering, representing Polly Phipps, 96 Mattapoisett Neck Road. Phipps sought and received approval for a Form A Approval Not Required that will allow her to rearrange lot lines and convey a 3.6-acre parcel to her daughter.

Confusion is ongoing, according to Gail Carlson, Planning Board member and resident of Brandt Point Village, regarding who is holding capital funds. Carlson said that “somewhere” there is $7,200 being held in escrow, but no one seemed to know in what account or under whose name. “With each conveyance, $1,200 goes into it,” she said. Crain said she would look into the matter.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Planning Board is scheduled for May 15 at 7:00 pm in the Mattapoisett Town Hall conference room.

Mattapoisett Planning Board

By Marilou Newell