Aucoot Cove Pier Passes Muster

“I have to hold my nose,” said Mattapoisett Conservation Commission Chairman Bob Rogers as the commission reviewed, one more time, a request by Jay and Julie Duker for an Amended Order of Conditions for the construction of a pier and floating dock into Aucoot Cove.

After months of technical explanation by their representative David Davignon of N. Douglas Schneider & Associates, and after concerned comments by several abutters, most notably Brad and Jane Hathaway, the commission originally granted the project an Order of Conditions in August 2015, allowing it to proceed.

The Dukers’ project had changed over the winter, sending Davignon back to the Conservation Commission with a request for modification to orders previously granted. Now the Dukers wished to scale back the length of the pier.

With the public hearing reopened on April 24, Davignon presented the final plan. Issues related to the type of wood that would be used to construct the pier were resolved as Davignon said that “green-heart” pilings would be used with pressure treated boards for the walkway, a change from all green-heart material.

Other conditions previously set included protection to the marsh and barrier beach areas during construction with the majority of the work taking place from the water, albeit very low water.

“It doesn’t make good sense to me to have it built on a barrier beach,” said Rogers, but he also noted that the project had already received ConCom approval and that this hearing was simply to amend the order of conditions. “We are trying to get as much environmental protection as we can,” he said.

Brad Hathaway still objected. “This is crazy!” said Hathaway. He and his daughter Jane once again attempted to present a variety of reasons why the project was ill-conceived, including the presence of eelgrass and storm surge potential. But Rogers reminded them that the project was already approved.

“The plan will apparently go to the State,” Hathaway concluded, adding with exasperation, “…and the State has done a lousy job for Mattapoisett.”

Rogers responded, “The plan could be appealed. I would just as soon not vote for it, but if it goes to the DEP, we’d be spending money.”

Commissioner Mike King interjected, motioning to the Hathaways, “With all due respect, this is an amendment.”

Jane Hathaway countered, “With all due respect, while we can voice our concerns we will.”

The commissioners voted to accept the amended plans that included that all conditions imposed on the project are detailed on the plan of record.

Jeff Youngquist of Outback Engineering was back before the commissioners with plan modifications from the Reservation Golf Club for repairs to a golf cart path.

The commissioners accepted a revision for the construction of a wooden bridge over a culvert versus repairs to the culvert.

“They’ll leave it as natural as possible,” Youngquist said. He also said that the golf club would be back before the commission when the proposed bike path extension came near the area in question and also that a Chapter 91 waterways license was pending. An order of conditions was drafted for the notice of intent filing.

Also coming before the commissioners and receiving orders of conditions were Jeff Himawan and Andrew Bennett with a notice of intent filing for construction of a new home at 10

Point Road in Pease’s Point; Derek Tavares, 3 Nantucket Drive, with a request for determination of applicability for the construction of a shed; and Peter Chimel, 10 Brandt Island Road with a request for determination of applicability for the installation of an in-ground pool.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission is scheduled for May 22 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

Mattapoisett Conservation Commission

By Marilou Newell