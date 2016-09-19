Anonymous Complaints Debunked

David McIntire, 18 Main Street, came before the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission on September 12 to secure extensions for orders of conditions on 11 lots in the Bay Club sub-division. Four of those were granted after Conservation Agent Elizabeth Leidhold confirmed wetland delineation flagging that had recently been re-established. The remaining lots are pending wetland flagging confirmation.

After completing that business, McIntire addressed a Massachusetts DEP complaint that had recently been lodged with the commission for farmlands he owns along Long Plain Road.

Leidhold said that the DEP contacted her office stating that tree removal and earth movement activities, of which the commission was unaware, were taking place on that property.

McIntire said that Richard Winterbottom farms the agricultural property. He said Winterbottom had been performing maintenance on the parcels, removing trees that were shading cornfields, and repairing an old drainage system.

“I’m getting tired of the complaints,” McIntire told the commissioners. “I’d like to know who called,” McIntire said, regarding the complaint that had most recently been lodged with the DEP.

Leidhold told him that the DEP did not disclose names.

McIntire said that, in the recent past, farming activities had caused neighbor(s) to complain about noise from tractors on Sunday mornings.

McIntire told the commission that he had applied for assistance from the Natural Resources Conservation Services to develop a documented farm plan.

Chairman Bob Rogers said that a farm plan kept on file at the Conservation Commission office would help in advising the DEP of legal farming activities should more complaints arise. Although many agricultural activities on or near wetlands are permissible without prior consent from the commission, Rogers said that the farm plan would be beneficial for all concerned.

Commission member Mike King offered assistance with farm planning. King and fellow commissioner Mike Dubuc also sit on the Agricultural Commission.

McIntire thanked the commissioners for their assistance.

A septic system installation at 6 Aucoot Road did not receive the requested certificate of compliance as requested by David Moura of MSMF Property Group. Leidhold reported to the commission that clearing of vegetation within the buffer zone had taken place.

The commission had received a letter from Collins Civil Engineering Group written by George Collins indicating that the septic construction had been completed and was in compliance with approved plans. However, Rogers questioned if the letter had been written before or after the improper clearing had taken place.

Rogers ordered that a letter be sent to Collins requesting his attendance at the next meeting of the commission to discuss remediation of the affected bordering vegetated wetland.

A request for extension of order of conditions from two adjoining lots on Pine Island Road owned by Greta and Timothy Fox was approved for three years.

A negative determination was given for the Request of Determination of Applicability filed by Robert Nichols, 31 Angelica Avenue, for the construction of a 24- by 24-foot addition within jurisdictional zones.

Bart O’Brien, 6 Beech Tree Lane, received approval for his Notice of Intent application for the construction of a single-family home within a 100-foot buffer zone.

And last but not least, Boy Scout Matthew Kiernan received permission for the construction of ‘bog boards’ for the purpose of improving trails on or near Old Slough Road. In partnership with the Mattapoisett Land Trust, this will be Kiernan’s Eagle Scout project.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission is scheduled for September 26 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room. It was further decided that the October 10 meeting be rescheduled until October 12 due to state-mandated early voting rules.

By Marilou Newell