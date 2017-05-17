And the Winner Is…

The polls have closed at Old Hammondtown School, and the winners have been announced for the 2017 Mattapoisett Annual Election.

For Board of Health – the only contested race in the election – incumbent Carmelo Nicolosi beat fellow candidate George Randall with 366 votes versus Randall’s 77 votes.

As for the ballot question for a Proposition 2½ exemption for Phase VII of the Town’s Five Year Road Infrastructure Improvement Plan, the question passed with 236 ‘yes’ votes over 101 ‘no’ votes.

The rest of the uncontested election results are as follows: Town Clerk: Catherine Heuberger, 397 votes; Board of Selectmen: Tyler Macallister, 365 votes; Assessor: Raymond Andrews, 357 votes; Mattapoisett School Committee: Charles Rider, 291 votes, and Carol Clifford, 55 write-in votes; Old Rochester Regional School Committee (three years): Stefan Gabriel, 333 votes; ORR School Committee (two years): Deborah Dyson, 349 votes; Trustee of the Public Library (two seats): Ruth Oliver Jolliffe, 332 votes, and Jennifer Russell, 320 votes; Moderator: John Eklund, 372 votes; Water/Sewer Commissioner: Daniel Chase, 363 votes; Planning Board (five years): Janice Robbins, 351 votes; Planning Board (one year): Gail Carson, 345 votes; Housing Authority: Susanne Kennedy, 356 votes; Community Preservation Commission (two seats): Michelle Hughes, 360 votes, and Charles McCullough, 320 votes.

Voter turnout was relatively low with 463 voters, or roughly 9.2 percent of the 5,028 registered Mattapoisett voters.

By Jean Perry