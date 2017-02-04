Accessory Apartment Under Consideration

Marion Zoning Board of Appeals matters on January 26 took a turn away from the more contentious for a while to focus on a special permit application for an accessory apartment that appears, so far, to fall under the bylaw as allowable.

William and Jaqueline Scharnick of 82 Main Street hope to renovate their basement and garage to provide a living space for their daughter who is currently living in Texas.

Architect Anthi Frangiadis gave the details on the walk-out basement floor plan and renovation plans for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a small kitchen area.

The apartment is slated for 610 square feet.

Chairman Marc Leblanc wanted to be sure the Scharnicks had no intention to rent the apartment in the future, to which they responded ‘no.’

The board deemed the conversion to be not out of character with the neighborhood, given that two nearby houses were already classified as multi-family.

The board unanimously approved the special permit.

The public hearing for a conversion of a one-family to a two-family for 418 Point Road Trust at 418 Point Road was continued again at the applicant’s request until February 9.

The next meeting of the Marion Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled for February 9 at 7:30 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry