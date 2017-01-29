A Very Short Night for ZBA

The Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals had a very light agenda when they met on January 19, and they were able to dispatch what business was scheduled in nearly record time.

Coming before the board was Paul Griffith Jr., 14 Hereford Hill Road, along with Daniel Brown, son-in-law to the Griffiths.

When Griffith purchased the property, it was under the assumption that an addition measuring 700 square feet had been permitted as an in-law apartment.

Brown said that after consulting with a real estate agent in preparation for putting the home up for sale, they learned that was not the case and sought a Special Permit that would make it meet current zoning bylaws.

Andy Bobola, building inspector for the Town of Mattapoisett, told the board members that the applicant was “fortunate that the addition met the 700-foot requirement,” and was attached to the main residence.

Brown said that when the addition was constructed, it was for the purpose of having a separate but attached family unit, which had been utilized in that fashion for years, and they simply wanted to make everything legal.

Bobola said that everything was in line for the ZBA to grant the Special Permit requested, reminding them and the public that this case was very different from a previous case where an unpermitted apartment above a stand alone garage had been used as a rental unit.

Satisfied that the application met all zoning bylaws, the Special Permit was granted.

DG Service Company, 23 County Road, had also sought a Special Permit for the construction of a 2,100 square-foot addition to a commercial structure.

On this night, the applicant asked to withdraw that request without prejudice as they needed to settle concerns that had arisen with abutters. The applicant also asked for financial relief to the $300 fee already paid. The board members discussed what would be a fair amount given that the town had incurred some costs associated with the application. They agreed that a $100 fee was sufficient.

The board members also discussed a request presented to them from town counsel, the town administrator, and the Board of Selectmen regarding a case that had been withdrawn without prejudice, 102 Fairhaven Road.

Chairman Susan Akin read from a letter presented to the ZBA asking them to allow a further continuance of that case, given that the applicant, aggrieved parties, and the Town were close to an out-of-court agreement.

The issue raised was one between the condominium covenant for the over 55+ community and Town bylaws that had permitted the development under that covenant.

One of the residents had not met the age requirement. The ZBA agreed to continue the case until further notice.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals is scheduled for February 16 at 6:00 pm at the Mattapoisett Town Hall.

By Marilou Newell