Zoster Vaccine Availability

The Marion-Rochester Health District (MRHD), in collaboration with the Marion Board of Health and the Rochester Board of Health, is pleased to announce they have acquired a limited number of Zoster (commonly known as Shingles) vaccine doses for administration within the Health District.

Shingles is a condition that can present in individuals who had Chickenpox as a disease when they were younger. The Chickenpox virus remains dormant in the body after the childhood illness but can present as a “Shingles” rash later in life. This rash can be quite painful and often is accompanied by blisters. The rash usually lasts for 2-4 weeks. The Zoster vaccine has been shown in clinical trials to reduce the risk of shingles occurring by 50%. It has also been shown to reduce the pain of shingles in those who get Shingles even though they have been immunized.

The Zoster vaccine is available to those 60 years old and older. It is an expensive vaccine and not all insurance companies cover this vaccine. While the Health District and the Boards of Health encourage residents to discuss immunizations with their primary care provider, they also recognize that there is a gap in availability of Zoster vaccine. In an effort to meet the needs of the residents, the Marion-Rochester Health District is making a limited number of doses available to residents including those who don’t have insurance coverage for the vaccine.

Interested Marion and Rochester residents may contact Kathy Downey, PhD, RN at the Marion Board of Health (508-748-3530).