What’s Your Story?

“Learn How To Write And Self-Publish An Autobiography, Memoir Or Family History.” Henry Quinlan, publisher, with more than 40 years of experience in publishing, will make this presentation on Thursday, April 20 at 4:00 pm at the Mattapoisett COA, 17 Barstow Street.

Mr. Quinlan will present a guide on how to write and how to self-publish your book. He focuses on using online tools that are user friendly and that will place your book on Amazon. There is also information for those who want to finance their book using Kickstarter, to market their book and make it available for sale in bookstores. Attendees will receive a handout containing all the points in his presentation. He presents tips for writing, gained through working with hundreds of authors. Never has it been so easy to be a published author. Everyone is invited to attend. RSVP to 508-758-4110.