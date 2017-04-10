The Mattapoisett Historical Commission is pleased to announce their photography selection for the soon-to-be-published Welcome To Mattapoisett visitor guide.

Congratulations go to Christina Musser of Mattapoisett who submitted several outstanding photographs including two that will be used for front and back outside covers. Several other local photographers will see their pictures on interior pages. These photographers include Catherine Heuberger, Sylvia Fales, Don Bamberger, Angelina Cosgrove, Nick Snow, and Mary Tierney all of Mattapoisett, along with Arthur Harbour of Wareham and Karin Kingsland of Fairhaven.

OCRTVHS has provided layout and design assistance and will be printing the guide in May for summer 2017 distribution.

The MHC plans to update the publication every two years to keep the information fresh and lively for visitors.

All submitted photographs will be available for viewing on the historical commission website at www.mattapoisett.net.