UCT Golf Tournament

The Bette-Lee Marsland / Upper Cape Tech Golf Tournament will be held at the Falmouth Country Club on Sunday, June 11 with 7:00 am registration and 8:00 am shotgun start.

This is our 20th annual golf tournament and we need your help in the way of teams and sponsors. If registered by May 19, cost is $120 per player. After May 19, it will be $130 per player. Cost includes golf, carts, high-quality golf apparel, great prizes and raffles, and a BBQ lunch catered by the chefs of the Upper Cape Tech Culinary Arts Department.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the students in the way of scholarships and financial assistance. Please support the students who will support the communities of Cape Cod in the future. Please contact Roland Poliseno at 508-759-7711 ext. 233 with any questions.

For further information and registration, please visit www.uppercapetech.com.