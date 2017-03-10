Twenty for Many, Marion Fireworks

The Marion Fireworks Committee is seeking to raise $40,000 for the 2017 “Independence Day” fireworks. A small donation of $20 from the many people that enjoy the fireworks can make this bi-annual event possible this year.

Marion offers an idyllic setting for families to enjoy the celebration of the birth of our nation. Families from all over the south coast come to Marion to enjoy the fireworks and the support of many is needed to host the event this year. The Fireworks Committee currently has $13,000 from the 2016 fundraising campaign and needs to raise an additional $40,000 by May 1 for the fireworks to happen this year.

If you would like to help support this great event, please visit: www.gofundme.com/vmvhus-2017-4th-of-july-fireworks. Funds will be mailed directly from GoFundMe to Marion Fireworks Fund.