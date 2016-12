On December 14, the Community Service Learning Program and National Honor Society at ORR High School teamed up with the Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester Police Departments to collect donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Program. Residents from all three towns donated toys throughout the morning, and three police cruisers were filled with toys for children in Southeastern Massachusetts. Thank you to all who supported this event. Photo by Heidi Graser