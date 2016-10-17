Town of Rochester Tax Bills

FY 2017 Real Estate & Personal Property Tax Bills were mailed out on October 5 with a due date of November 7. If paying by personal online banking, allow sufficient time for the bank to generate a check and mail it to the Town. Please supply sufficient information on the check to identify which bill should be credited. New online bill pay: townofrochestermass.com, click on Town of Rochester-online payment center. There is a lock box located at the bottom left side of the front stairs for your convenience; checks only, please.

If you have not received your tax bill in the mail, please contact the Collector’s Office at 508-763-3871 ext. 16 or 10. If you have questions regarding property values and abatements, please contact the Assessor’s office at 508-763-5250.