Once again, the ladies of the Rochester Women’s Club will be baking pies to raise funds for their Raymond T. Hartley Scholarship. These scholarships are awarded to three Rochester graduating students each year.

Order your pie by November 18. Pick up your pie on November 22 between 3:30 and 5:30 pm at the club house. Our club house is located at 37 Marion Road in Rochester. Call Marsha at 508-322-0998 to order your fresh, homemade, delicious apple, pumpkin or squash pie. The pies are $15 each.