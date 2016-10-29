SouthCoast Toastmasters Open House

The SouthCoast Toastmaster’s Club, also known as Marion Toastmaster’s Club, will hold an open house with pizza and light refreshments on Thursday, October 27 from noon to 1:00 pm at the Wareham Free Public Library at 59 Marion Road, Wareham, MA.

Are you frightened of public speaking? Come and experience what happens at a meeting. We are a public speaking, communications and leadership organization that meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month from noon to 1:00 pm.

We have a vocabulary word of the day, a joke of the day, two 5- to 7-minute speeches, two extemporaneous speaking sessions, and evaluations of what just happened. The meetings last for one hour.

Get over your jitters and gain more confidence in your presentation skills. Bring a friend. For more information, call 508-292-6706 or visit our web site at http://sourhcoast.toastmastersclubs.org/.