SLT Bids Farewell to Executive Director

It is with a mix of gratitude and sadness that the Board of Directors announce Robin Shield’s departure as Executive Director of the Sippican Lands Trust (SLT). Since 2013, Robin has played a critical role in helping the organization become more positively recognized throughout Marion and beyond as not only a land acquisition nonprofit, but one with a true commitment to the recreational and health benefits of the entire community by making its lands open and accessible to the public.

The Board wants to thank Robin for her years of dedicated service, which resulted in many significant accomplishments. Robin has been instrumental in expanding our emphasis on public access of our properties by broadening the SLT’s exposure through regional outreach efforts and signage at our various properties, developing a “Junior Board” program that encourages children to be good land stewards, expanding our membership, and overseeing several land acquisitions, most notably the Osprey Marsh property on Point Road.

“The Board thanks Robin for the dedication, passion and enthusiasm she has given the Sippican Lands Trust over the past four years. She will be greatly missed by those who worked with her. We wish her the best of luck and future success in her career and we are hopeful and excited for the next chapter of the Sippican Lands Trust,” says Board President Kate Ross.

The Sippican Lands Trust, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1974 for the acquisition, management and protection of natural areas in Marion. The Trust is a membership organization of approximately 900 members and currently protects 1,400 acres of beautiful open space. The Lands Trust sponsors events, educational workshops and lectures, and makes its properties available for natural history programming of area schools and other interested organizations. Working with the Town of Marion, local businesses, environmental agencies and with other Lands Trusts, the Sippican Lands Trust believes that New England’s rich natural resources can be preserved most effectively through collaborative citizen participation.