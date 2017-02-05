Sippican Students Exhibit at the MAC

The Marion Art Center is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of two simultaneous gallery exhibitions, both to open on February 13. Under the supervision of art teacher Erin Kirk, the art students at Sippican School will exhibit a collection of works in the MAC’s Patsy Francis (upstairs) Gallery from February 13 through March 11. This show celebrates the immense talent of the Sippican School students and will include several works from each grade level, representing various subjects and mediums. There will be a special opening reception at the Marion Art Center for the students and their parents after school on Monday, February 13, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. The Sippican Elementary School art program emphasizes that learning to be an artist is much like learning a sport. With patience, persistence, practice, problem solving, and a positive approach, every student has the ability to create beautiful and meaningful art.

Also from February 13 through March 11, artist Remmi Franklin will exhibit her works, Aerials and Abstracts, in the MAC’s Cecil Clark Davis (first floor) Gallery. A special opening reception honoring the artist will be held at the Marion Art Center on Monday, February 13, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, she began experimenting during her college years with creating images that played one color against another. Franklin explains, “I am fascinated by the way the human eye is trained by nature to see in a certain manner … Using contrasting plays of color and shape, I have sought to challenge those expectations and to induce the viewer to stretch their perceptions.” In more recent years, she was inspired to start experimenting in using a wooden board as her canvas. “It felt like I was home,” she says. The aerials and abstracts featured in her artwork include multiple color combinations, and with the addition of collage techniques and the layering that is inherent in the art form, she aspires to create juxtapositions and perceptual challenges. Using colors, shapes, layers and textures, this series combines her signature style with her love of the land and sea.

Both gallery receptions are open to the public, free of charge. The Marion Art Center is located at 80 Pleasant Street (at the corner of Main & Pleasant Streets) in Marion, MA, and is a nonprofit charitable organization. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 – 5:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. For more information, call 508-748-1266.