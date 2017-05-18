Sippican Lands Trust Hires New Executive Director

Jim Bride has joined the Sippican Lands Trust (SLT) as its new full-time Executive Director this month.

“We are very excited that Jim will be joining the SLT as Executive Director and bringing his wealth of knowledge and experience to our organization. This is an exciting time for the Lands Trust as we continue to focus on growing our property’s accessibility to the public and officially launching our campaign to build an all-access boardwalk at our Osprey Marsh property on Point Rd” says Kate Ross, SLT Board President. “I’m looking forward to working with Jim in getting more people outside and enjoying all the benefits of nature.”

Bride brings his background in development, community engagement and land conservation to SLT, having served most recently as the Development & Outreach Coordinator at Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust (DNRT) in Dartmouth, MA. Bride helped coordinate a $1.2 million capital campaign for the new DNRT Center at Helfand Farm. From 2012-2014, Bride served as the first-ever Development Director at the Monadnock Conservancy in Keene, NH.

At SLT, Bride will lead all facets of day-to-day operations. “I am excited about the opportunity to lead the next chapter of Sippican Lands Trust, and look forward to working with the community to advance land conservation in Marion,” said Bride.

A native of Dedham, MA, Bride holds a Bachelor of Science in environmental conservation from the University of New Hampshire, a Master of Education from Wilmington University and a Master of Business Administration from Marlboro College Graduate School. He has been an active member of the community currently serving as a member of Marion’s Energy Management Committee. Bride lives in Marion with his family.